OkCoin, Huobi shut down yuan-based trading by Oct 31
#Financials
September 15, 2017 / 1:58 PM / a month ago

OkCoin, Huobi shut down yuan-based trading by Oct 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - OkCoin and Huobi, two of China’s largest bitcoin trading platforms, said on Friday that they were shutting down their yuan-based trading operations by Oct. 31.

Their announcements follow that of rivals BTCChina and ViaBTC, which had earlier said that they would shut their mainland China trading operations.

Beijing is a mounting a crackdown on the cryptocurrency business to contain risks as consumers pile into a highly risky and speculative market that has grown rapidly this year.

On Sept. 4, it issued a directive banning initial coin offerings that also raised concerns over the trading of cryptocurrencies. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore and Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; Editing by Alison Williams)

