Cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase, Bitfinex down
December 12, 2017 / 3:17 PM / a day ago

Cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase, Bitfinex down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Digital currency exchange Coinbase’s website showed “service unavailable” early on Tuesday, flashing a message that said it was down for maintenance.

Bitfinex, another cryptocurrency exchange, tweeted on Tuesday saying it was under heavy distributed denial of service (DDoS) and its application programming interface was down. bit.ly/2nRS0Xf

DDoS attacks have been common on the internet, using hijacked and virus-infected computers to target websites until they can no longer cope with the scale of data requested.

It was not immediately clear if the two incidents were related to any cyberattacks.

Bitfinex last Thursday tweeted saying it has been under significant denial of service attack for the past several days, and that the attack has recently worsened. bit.ly/2nRnqwB

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

