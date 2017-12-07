FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman Sachs to clear bitcoin futures: spokeswoman
December 7, 2017 / 10:27 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Goldman Sachs to clear bitcoin futures: spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS.N) is planning to clear bitcoin futures for some clients as the new contracts go live on exchanges in the coming days, a spokeswoman for the bank said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Goldman Sachs is displayed in their office located in Sydney, Australia, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

The bank, which helps clients buy and sell derivatives, is “evaluating the specifications and risk attributes for the bitcoin futures contracts as part of our standard due diligence process,” Tiffany Galvin, the Goldman Sachs spokeswoman said.

Reporting by Anna Irrera; editing by Diane Craft

