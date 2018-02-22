FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Financials
February 22, 2018 / 3:35 PM / a day ago

President of Tezos Swiss foundation steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The president of a Swiss foundation that conducted a $232 million online fundraiser for the embattled Tezos cryptocurrency project has stepped down, the foundation said in a statement on Thursday.

Johann Gevers, who helped set up the foundation in July, has been replaced by Ryan Jesperson, one of the project’s contributors, the foundation said. Another board member Diego Olivier Fernandez Pons has also stepped down, while Michel Mauny, a computer programming academic has joined the board, the foundation said.

The project had been embroiled in a battle over control between its founders, Arthur and Kathleen Breitman and Gevers (Reporting by Anna Irrera Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.