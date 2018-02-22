President of Tezos Swiss foundation steps down

NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The president of a Swiss foundation that conducted a $232 million online fundraiser for the embattled Tezos cryptocurrency project has stepped down, the foundation said in a statement on Thursday.

Johann Gevers, who helped set up the foundation in July, has been replaced by Ryan Jesperson, one of the project’s contributors, the foundation said. Another board member Diego Olivier Fernandez Pons has also stepped down, while Michel Mauny, a computer programming academic has joined the board, the foundation said.

The project had been embroiled in a battle over control between its founders, Arthur and Kathleen Breitman and Gevers (Reporting by Anna Irrera Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)