February 9, 2018 / 9:14 PM / a day ago

SEC says releasing Tezos documents could hurt enforcement activities

Anna Irrera

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - A top U.S. securities regulator says it cannot release documents related to the cryptocurrency project Tezos because doing so could interfere with an investigation or enforcement activities, according to a document seen by Reuters on Friday.

In a letter dated Feb. 6, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission denied a public information request from a lawyer representing class-action plaintiffs who say they were defrauded by Tezos’s $232 million fund raiser in July.

The letter does not say that Tezos itself is under investigation. The lawyer, David Silver, provided the document to Reuters. A spokesman for the Tezos project’s founders did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The SEC declined to comment.

Reporting by Anna Irrera; Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
