June 19, 2018 / 9:18 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

BJP pulls out of ruling alliance with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Bharatiya Janata Party quit the ruling coalition in Jammu and Kashmir where militant violence has worsened in recent months, the party announced on Tuesday.

A boy waves a flag of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a rally in Jammu December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

The Hindu nationalist BJP entered into an unlikely alliance with the regional Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after an inconclusive election in 2014 to govern the state where Indian forces have struggled to quell an armed revolt for decades.

“It has become untenable for the BJP to continue in the alliance government in Jammu and Kashmir,” Ram Madhav, party general secretary, told reporters.

Reporting by Malini Menon and Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

