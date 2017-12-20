BlackBerry 3rd-qtr revs fall almost 25 pct, but beats expectations

TORONTO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Canadian software maker BlackBerry Ltd posted a 24.9 percent quarterly revenue decline on Wednesday, but beat expectations as its enterprise software and licensing sales grew.

The company, which has sought to reinvent itself after the collapse of its smartphone handset business, reported a net loss of $275 million for the third quarter ended Nov. 30, compared with net income of $9 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $226 million from $301 million a year earlier and $249 million in the second quarter. Analysts, on average, expected revenue of $215.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)