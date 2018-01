Jan 16 (Reuters) - Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to be acquired by Silver Lake and P2 Capital Partners in an all-cash deal valued at about $3.5 billion.

The offer of $45.25 per Blackhawk share held represents a premium of 24 percent to the stock’s closing price on Friday.

The deal, which includes Blackhawk’s debt, is expected to close in mid-2018, Blackhawk said. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)