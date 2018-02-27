FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 9:42 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Fed policy poses risk to long bond -BlackRock's Rieder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is in no rush to hike rates, creating an opportunity for risk assets but posing a threat to long-term bonds, top BlackRock Inc investor Rick Rieder said on Tuesday.

“The long-end of the curve could well have further downside from here,” said Rieder, BlackRock’s Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income. “This segment of the market is particularly price-sensitive today, and thus particularly perilous.” (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Chris Reese)

