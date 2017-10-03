FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackRock CEO says U.S. tax reform plan will have to be amended
October 3, 2017 / 2:35 PM / 14 days ago

BlackRock CEO says U.S. tax reform plan will have to be amended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Larry Fink on Tuesday said a U.S. tax plan backed by the Trump administration is going to have to be “amended,” saying the proposal is going to add to the deficit.

The administration outlined a proposal last week that would prevent taxpayers from deducting certain expenses, including levies paid to state and local governments. Fink, whose company is the world’s largest asset manager, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television that the plan was problematic.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

