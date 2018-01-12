BlackRock's Fink: Market run-up a 'recalibration' of U.S. earnings

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, on CNBC television, said U.S. tax cuts have added fuel to the stock market rally and that there is more room to run.

“A lot of this market run-up is a recalibration of how corporate earnings are going to be,” Fink said.

“And you’re going to adjust now the stock price to the new EPS (earnings per share) level. After that one-time event now, we have to see does that tax cut stimulate more growth, more demand and that we will see that in the revenue line.” (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; editing by Jason Neely)