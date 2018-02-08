Asset manager Blackrock plans to raise over $10 bln -WSJ

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Blackrock Inc is planning to raise more than $10 billion to buy and hold stakes in companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

This is the first attempt by the asset management company to make such direct investments, the WSJ report said, citing sources. on.wsj.com/2Eb3KM0

BlackRock Inc’s Investment Institute has said it would take on more risk, particularly in emerging market equities, after the swoon in stock markets earlier this week.

The company was not immediately available for comment on the WSJ report. (Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)