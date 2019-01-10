BlackRock to cut 3 percent of its workforce in coming weeks - memo

FILE PHOTO: A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above their building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

(Reuters) - BlackRock Inc plans to cut 500 jobs, or 3 percent of its workforce, in coming weeks, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.

“We are always looking for ways to improve how we operate, to simplify our processes and structures, to prudently manage expenses, and to accelerate growth,” said BlackRock President Rob Kapito in the memo. “The changes we are making now will help us continue to invest in our most important strategic growth opportunities for the future.”