Mark Wiseman, Global Head of Active Equities and Chairman of BlackRock Alternative Investors at BlackRock LLC, speaks during the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York, U.S., November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

(Reuters) - Mark Wiseman, global head of active equities at BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), is leaving the firm following an alleged violation of the company’s “relationships at work policy”, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing a BlackRock internal memo.

Wiseman was one of several people tipped as Larry Fink’s possible successors.

BlackRock was not immediately available for comment.