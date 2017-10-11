FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asset manager BlackRock's third-quarter profit rises
October 11, 2017 / 10:31 AM / 6 days ago

Asset manager BlackRock's third-quarter profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world’s biggest asset manager, on Wednesday reported a 8.2 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue.

The New York-based company’s net income rose to $947 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $875 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, BlackRock earned $5.78, up from $5.26 in the quarter a year ago, as the number of shares outstanding fell. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

