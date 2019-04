FILE PHOTO: The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Asset manager Blackstone Group LP has raised more than $22 billion for its flagship buyout fund, which would be the company’s biggest ever, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Blackstone expects to conclude the fundraising later this year, the source said.

A Blackstone spokeswoman declined to comment.