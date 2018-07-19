FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
July 19, 2018 / 4:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Blackstone sees asset base exceeding $500 billion within a year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP expects its assets under management (AuM) to exceed half a trillion dollars within the next year, Chairman and Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

“We will begin raising our flagship private equity and real estate funds in the next several months. We expect our fundraising supercycle to bring the firm’s total AuM above the $500 billion milestone, likely in the first half of next year,” Schwarzman said in an investor call for Blackstone’s second-quarter earnings.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.