April 19, 2018 / 11:50 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Blackstone earnings drop 20 percent due to equity market slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP, the largest manager of alternative assets such as private equity and real estate, said on Thursday first-quarter earnings per share fell 20 percent year-on-year, as a stock market slump weighed on the value of its holdings.

FILE PHOTO: The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), New York, NY, U.S., April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

New York-based Blackstone said it plans to pay a 30 cent special dividend in 2018, returning to shareholders a portion of the proceeds from the conclusion of its partnership with FS Investment Corp. The firm increased its share buy-back authorization to $1 billion from $335.8 million.

In January, Blackstone agreed to buy a majority stake in the Financial and Risk business of Thomson Reuters Corp, the parent company of Reuters News, in a $20 billion deal. Reuters News will remain part of Thomson Reuters.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum

