FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BlackRock's Fink says he is committed to gender parity
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 20, 2017 / 3:05 PM / a month ago

BlackRock's Fink says he is committed to gender parity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Larry Fink on Wednesday said he is committed to gender parity and that his company must mirror customers, especially with a large proportion of household wealth managed by women.

Speaking at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York, Fink also said the world’s largest asset management company has seen more interest from investors in environmental, social and corporate governance issues as a result of the United States potentially leaving the Paris climate pact. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.