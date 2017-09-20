FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Worst case for NAFTA negotiations is torn-up agreement -Cargill CEO
September 20, 2017 / 6:07 PM / in a month

Worst case for NAFTA negotiations is torn-up agreement -Cargill CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The worst case outcome for ongoing negotiations between the United States, Canada and Mexico to re-work the North American Free Trade Agreement is that the trade pact is “torn up,” Cargill Chief Executive David MacLennan said on Wednesday.

About 10 percent of the company’s revenues are related to NAFTA, MacLennan, the head of the global commodities trader, said on the sidelines of the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York. (Reporting by Astha Rajvanshi and Melissa Fares; Writing by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

