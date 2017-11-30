FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Blue Apron co-founder steps down as CEO, to be replaced by CFO
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Sale of the century?
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Pope meets refugees, says "Rohingya" for first time
ROHINGYA CRISIS
Pope meets refugees, says "Rohingya" for first time
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Global Economy
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 30, 2017 / 10:59 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Blue Apron co-founder steps down as CEO, to be replaced by CFO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background, share price)

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Blue Apron on Thursday replaced co-founder Matt Salzberg as chief executive with Chief Financial Officer Brad Dickerson in a reshuffle that follows a rocky few months at the meal-kit delivery company that went public in June.

Salzberg will become executive chairman, Blue Apron said.

His departure as CEO follows the exit of Matthew Wadiak, another Blue Apron co-founder, as chief operating officer in July.

New York-based Blue Apron’s shares have plunged 70 percent since their debut earlier this year amid poorly received financial results and brutal competition from startups including HelloFresh and Plated, and more recently Amazon.com Inc.

The loss-making company is also spending heavily on building out a distribution facility in New Jersey by diverting funds from its advertising budget, a move that has slowed subscriptions from new customers.

Blue Apron, founded in 2012, had about 856,000 active customers in the third quarter, down 6 percent from a year ago, it reported earlier this month.

Incoming CEO Dickerson served at sportswear firm Under Armour for 11 years before joining Blue Apron in February 2016.

Blue Apron shares rose 2.7 percent to $3.07 in after-market trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Uday Sampath and Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.