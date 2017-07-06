FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Blue Apron options to list on CBOE exchanges on Monday -CBOE
July 6, 2017 / 8:33 PM / a month ago

Blue Apron options to list on CBOE exchanges on Monday -CBOE

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - Options contracts on Blue Apron Holdings Inc, the first U.S. meal-kit company to go public, will debut on CBOE Holdings Inc's exchanges on Monday, a CBOE spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The listing of the options contracts is subject to the stock meeting CBOE's criteria for new listings, the spokeswoman said. Typically, other U.S. options exchanges would also offer these options at the same time.

Blue Apron shares, which started trading on June 29 at $10, have slipped as investors have been fretting about the prospects of the meal-kit industry. The shares closed down 8.8 percent at $8.06 on Thursday. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Sandra Maler)

