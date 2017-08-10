Blue Apron posts loss in first quarterly report since debut

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Blue Apron Holdings Inc reported a loss in its first quarterly report as a public company, as the meal kit delivery service spent heavily on developing its technology to attract more customers.

The company on Thursday reported a net loss of $31.6 million in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a net income of $5.5 million a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, Blue Apron posted a loss of 47 cents in the latest quarter.

Revenue climbed nearly 18 pct to $238.1 million.

Blue Apron went public on the New York Stock Exchange in late June, but its shares have since languished, falling nearly 40 percent amid concerns over e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc's recent moves in the grocery and meal-kit segments.

Amazon's moves include its industry-altering deal to buy upscale grocer Whole Foods Market Inc and a trademark it registered last month for a possible meal-kit service. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)