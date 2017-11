Nov 2 (Reuters) - Meal-kit delivery company Blue Apron’s sales beat Wall Street expectations, as it earned more revenue per customer in the third quarter.

New York-based Blue Apron, which went public in late June, said its revenue rose 2.5 percent to $210.6 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Analysts on average had expected $191.5 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)