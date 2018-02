Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. packaged foods company General Mills Inc will buy natural pet food maker Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc in an $8 billion cash deal, Blue Buffalo said on Friday.

The deal values Blue Buffalo at $40.00 per share, representing a premium of 17 percent to Blue Buffalo’s Thursday closing price. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)