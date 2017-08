June 26 (Reuters) - Building materials supplier Martin Marietta Materials Inc said on Monday it agreed to buy construction material producer Bluegrass Materials Co for about $1.63 billion in cash.

Bluegrass Materials makes aggregates and concrete blocks.

Martin Marietta said it expected the deal to close in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)