Verizon to buy Zoom-rival BlueJeans for less than $500 mln

FILE PHOTO: A man stands next to the logo of Verizon at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File photo

(Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday it agreed to buy video-conferencing company BlueJeans Network Inc, a rival of Zoom Video Communications Inc, for less than $500 million.

Lockdowns enforced across the world to contain the spread of the new coronavirus have pushed businesses to work from home, leading to a surge in demand for video-conferencing apps such as Zoom, Cisco’s Webex and Microsoft’s Teams.

Zoom, which has a market value of $42 billion, has seen its daily active users jump to 200 million from about 10 million before the pandemic started spreading.

BlueJeans, which has not publicly disclosed its user numbers, counts big enterprises such as Facebook Inc, LinkedIn and ViacomCBS among its customers. Large banks like Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase are also known to use BlueJeans.

“Collaboration and communications have become top of the agenda for businesses of all sizes and in all sectors in recent months,” said Tami Erwin, chief executive officer of Verizon Business.

The company said it would integrate BlueJeans into its 5G product plan, aiming to tap areas such as telemedicine and distance learning.

The deal, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, is expected to close in the second quarter. Evercore and Goodwin Procter were advisers to BlueJeans, and Debevoise & Plimpton was adviser to Verizon.

Shares of Zoom reversed course to trade down 1.5% after the news of the deal.