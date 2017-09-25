FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2017 / 6:30 AM / 23 days ago

MOVES-BMO Global Asset Management appoints head of Middle East and North Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - BMO Global Asset Management, owned by Canada’s Bank of Montreal, said on Monday it has appointed Fadi Khoury as head of Middle East and North Africa.

Based in Abu Dhabi, Fadi will initially focus on institutional investors in the Gulf Cooperation Council, in particular sovereign wealth funds, multilateral organisations, pension funds and central banks.

Fadi - who was the managing director for institutional clients in the Middle East at Amundi, prior to the BMO appointment - will also look to expand BMO’s business with family offices, banks, insurance companies and wealth managers.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Louise Heavens

