FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BMW to spend $237 million on battery cell centre
Sections
Featured
India pares back planned funding for public health scheme
Exclusive
Health
India pares back planned funding for public health scheme
'Stealth hedging' shows investors not so complacent
Markets Weekahead
'Stealth hedging' shows investors not so complacent
Chinese barber offers eyelid shaves
Editor's Picks
Chinese barber offers eyelid shaves
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
November 24, 2017 / 11:53 AM / a day ago

BMW to spend $237 million on battery cell centre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BMW will bundle its battery cell expertise in a new competence centre, the German luxury carmaker said on Friday, adding it would invest 200 million euros ($237 million) in the site over the next four years.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of BMW before the company's annual news conference in Munich, southern Germany, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

“By producing battery-cell prototypes, we can analyse and fully understand the cell’s value-creation processes. With this build-to-print expertise, we can enable potential suppliers to produce cells to our specifications,” BMW board member Oliver Zipse said in a statement.

“The knowledge we gain is very important to us, regardless of whether we produce the battery cells ourselves, or not.”

The centre will open in early 2019, BMW said.

($1 = 0.8435 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.