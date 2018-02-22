FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Regulatory News
February 22, 2018 / 3:10 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-US sues BMW Financial Services for failing to refund lease payments to military personnel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - u.s. Files lawsuit accusing bmw financial services of failing to refund lease payments made in advance by military personnel who are called into service -- court filing Civil lawsuit accuses bmw of violating servicemembers civil relief act Lawsuit says bmw improperly failed to refund sums to military personnel who lawfully terminated their automobile leases upon receipt of qualifying military orders u.s. Says has identified 492 military personnel affected by bmw’s improper actions; lawsuit seeks refunds and other remedies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.