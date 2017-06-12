BMW's UK workers reject offer designed to end pension dispute

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - British carworkers at BMW have rejected a pension deal designed to end a long-running dispute over plans to close the German automaker's final salary pension scheme, the Unite union said on Monday.

In April, Britain's biggest union said it would hold a total of eight strikes, including at the Mini and Rolls-Royce factories, but suspended further action last month to allow staff to vote on a revised deal.

The offer still proposed closing the scheme but offered a payment of 22,000 pounds ($28,000) over three years or 25,000 pounds paid into a new defined contribution pension scheme, Unite said on Monday.

BMW has previously declined to comment on its offer.

Nearly 57 percent of members who voted turned down the deal and union officials will now meet on Tuesday to discuss what next steps to take.

"We would urge BMW bosses to reflect on the result and listen to the workforce by further engaging in meaningful talks with Unite," National Officer for BMW Fred Hanna said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7872 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)