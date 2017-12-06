Munich prosecutors start initial inquiry into BMW emissions allegations

MUNICH, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Munich prosecutors said on Wednesday they had opened a preliminary inquiry into allegations raised by Germany’s main environmental lobby that a BMW diesel model is fitted with engine software capable of cheating on emissions tests.

BMW’s 3-Series 320d model of the latest Euro 6 diesel generation emitted toxic nitrogen oxide (NOx) levels up to seven times over the legal limit, Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) said on Tuesday, citing a series of in-house road tests.

A spokesman for BMW said the carmaker remains fully convinced that the vehicle in question complies with all emissions requirements, adding that the manufacturer has taken note of the move by Munich prosecutors. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Douglas Busvine)