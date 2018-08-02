BMW builds X5 in Thailand to counteract U.S. China tariffs: CEO

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BMW’s said it is producing between 10,000 and 20,000 X5 sports utility vehicles in Thailand as a way to supply Chinese customers now that imported vehicles from the United States face a 40 percent tariff.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German car manufacturer BMW is seen on the bonnet of a vehicle covered with water drops in Kiev March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Str (UKRAINE)/File Photo

In spring 2016, BMW started building the X5 in Thailand and this plant is now capable of making a “significant portion” of the vehicles that would otherwise have been exported from its plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina to China.

“This is one action to counteract,” Chief Executive Harald Krueger told analysts in a call to discss the company’s second-quarter results.