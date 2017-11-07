FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BMW lifts pretax profit guidance after Q3 earnings drop
Sections
Featured
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Commodities
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Pollution
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
ASIA
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 7, 2017 / 6:53 AM / a day ago

BMW lifts pretax profit guidance after Q3 earnings drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - BMW has slightly lifted its outlook for pretax profit this year even as third-quarter earnings fell on upfront costs for new technologies and models, counting on sales of luxury cars to hit a new record.

The world’s second-largest luxury automaker by deliveries said on Tuesday it now expects pretax profit to post a solid rise on 2016 levels, equivalent to a 5-to-10 percent increase, after previously guiding for a slight gain in earnings.

Quarterly pretax profit (EBT) fell 5.9 percent to 2.42 billion euros ($2.81 billion), near the 2.41-billion-euro low-end forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

BMW said it expects revenue in core automotive operations to increase slightly this year, meaning a 1-to-5 percent gain, having previously projected a solid rise.

$1 = 0.8618 euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.