4 days ago
Brazil's BNDES may raise at least $1.6 bln abroad in 2018
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
August 9, 2017 / 4:20 PM / 4 days ago

Brazil's BNDES may raise at least $1.6 bln abroad in 2018

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian development bank BNDES may raise at least 5 billion reais ($1.6 billion) in foreign markets in 2018, bank president Paulo Rabello de Castro said on Wednesday, as it seeks to phase out government funding in favor of financial markets.

Speaking at an event in Rio de Janeiro, Rabello de Castro said the bank is currently satisfied with its cash position and in no rush to flesh out its fundraising plans for next year.

$1 = 3.15 reais Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

