March 6, 2018 / 10:17 PM / Updated a day ago

Brazil's BNDES extends loan maturities for infrastructure projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s development bank BNDES said on Tuesday it extended maturities for loans to infrastructure projects, such as railroads, highways and waterways, to up to 34 years from 20 years.

Loans for ports, airports and alternative energy projects would now come due in 24 years.

BNDES Chief Executive Paulo Rabello de Castro said during a news briefing that the changes were aimed at attracting more investment in those sectors.

Brazil’s development bank said it would reduce its average gains in credit lines to 1.3 percent from 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Lais Martins; Editing by Peter Szekely)

