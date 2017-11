Nov 20 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Asset Management, the investment management arm of BNP Paribas, said Roger Miners would succeed Anthony Finan as its chief marketing officer.

Based in London, Miners would report to Sandro Pierri, global head of client group.

Miners most recently was the chief marketing officer at Allianz Global Investors. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)