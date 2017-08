LONDON, Aug 9 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has hired Matthew Duff to work on financial institutions debt capital markets bond syndicate desk according to market sources.

Duff joins from Lloyds where he had been an associate director on the UK bank's syndicate since April 2016 according to his LinkedIn profile. He is expected to join in mid-September.

He will fill the gap on the desk left by Jennie White who recently left to join Blackrock. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)