FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Financials
March 1, 2018 / 11:35 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

BNPP fund arm expands tobacco exclusion policy; sees complete by end-2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Asset Management , the fund arm of the French lender, said it will exlude tobacco investments from all actively managed funds over which it has full discretion.

The exclusion, which already applies to the company’s range of sustainable investment portfolios, is expected to be complete by the end of 2018, it said in a statement.

“BNP Paribas Asset Management is one of the first global asset managers to exclude tobacco from its mainstream investments, and as a leading player we are committed to being a responsible investor in all aspects of our business,” Frederic Janbon, chief executive of BNP Paribas Asset Management, said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.