MOVES-Lynagh broadens remit in BNPP corporate reshuffle

LONDON, Nov 22 (IFR) - Mark Lynagh has been appointed as head of the corporate debt platform for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at BNP Paribas as part of a broader reshuffle at the French bank, according to a spokesperson.

Lynagh, who was head of investment-grade bonds, EMEA corporates, replaces Renaud-Franck Falce, who has been appointed as head of financing solutions, EMEA.

He will report to Falce and will also have a functional reporting line to Martin Egan, global co-head of primary and credit markets.

Falce will report to Bruno Tassart, who has been appointed deputy head of corporate clients, financing and advisory (CCFA) EMEA, a new position at the bank.

Tassart in turn reports to Yannick Jung, who is head of EMEA corporate clients, financing and advisory.

Lynagh’s investment-grade bonds responsibilities will be taken on by Giulio Baratta, in addition to his role of head of investment-grade finance, EMEA.

BNP Paribas merged its loan and bond origination operations and created a separate corporate debt platform, encompassing loans and bonds, as part of wider changes to its corporate and institutional banking unit at the end of 2014. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Sudip Roy, Philip Wright)