FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Lynagh broadens remit in BNPP corporate reshuffle
Sections
Featured
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
Qatar Crisis
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Technology
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
Editor's Picks
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 22, 2017 / 10:54 AM / a day ago

MOVES-Lynagh broadens remit in BNPP corporate reshuffle

Helene Durand

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 22 (IFR) - Mark Lynagh has been appointed as head of the corporate debt platform for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at BNP Paribas as part of a broader reshuffle at the French bank, according to a spokesperson.

Lynagh, who was head of investment-grade bonds, EMEA corporates, replaces Renaud-Franck Falce, who has been appointed as head of financing solutions, EMEA.

He will report to Falce and will also have a functional reporting line to Martin Egan, global co-head of primary and credit markets.

Falce will report to Bruno Tassart, who has been appointed deputy head of corporate clients, financing and advisory (CCFA) EMEA, a new position at the bank.

Tassart in turn reports to Yannick Jung, who is head of EMEA corporate clients, financing and advisory.

Lynagh’s investment-grade bonds responsibilities will be taken on by Giulio Baratta, in addition to his role of head of investment-grade finance, EMEA.

BNP Paribas merged its loan and bond origination operations and created a separate corporate debt platform, encompassing loans and bonds, as part of wider changes to its corporate and institutional banking unit at the end of 2014. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Sudip Roy, Philip Wright)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.