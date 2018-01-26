FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 3:15 PM / 3 days ago

U.S. files criminal papers against BNP Paribas in currency case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Friday filed court papers accusing a unit of BNP Paribas SA of engaging in an illegal antitrust conspiracy to fix prices in Central and Eastern European, Middle Eastern and African currencies from September 2011 to July 2013.

BNP Paribas USA agreed to waive prosecution by indictment, according to papers filed on Friday in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

A spokeswoman for the bank had no immediate comment. The U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
