FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
April 19, 2018 / 11:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

BNY Mellon quarterly profit tops estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by strong growth in its assets servicing and management business.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. building at 1 Wall St. is seen in New York's financial district March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The world’s largest custodian bank said net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $1.14 billion, or $1.10 per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $880 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 96 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Non-interest expenses rose 3.7 pct to $2.74 billion.

Total revenue rose 8.7 percent to $4.18 billion.

Assets under management jumped 8 percent to a record $1.9 trillion, driven by surging equity markets, a weaker dollar and net inflows, partially offset by the divestiture of CenterSquare Investment Management, the company said.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.