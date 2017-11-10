FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOC Aviation says to buy 3 Boeing aircraft from Qatar Airways
Sections
Featured
India plans lending reforms as bankers fear new bad debt crisis
Banking
India plans lending reforms as bankers fear new bad debt crisis
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Exclusive
Middle East
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Asia-Pacific leaders say to fight 'unfair trade' in nod to Trump
World
Asia-Pacific leaders say to fight 'unfair trade' in nod to Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2017 / 2:13 AM / 2 days ago

BOC Aviation says to buy 3 Boeing aircraft from Qatar Airways

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - BOC Aviation Ltd said on Friday it would buy three Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from Qatar Airways and they would be leased back to the airline upon completion of the deal.

Asia’s second-biggest aircraft lessor, which did not give a price tag for the deal, said the aggregate full life current market appraised value of the aircraft was about $479 million.

BOC Aviation, which operates a fleet of 499 aircraft, said the deal would be funded through cash on hand, loans and borrowings.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.