Bank of England to test financial system resilience to cyber attacks

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said it will carry out a test on Friday to gauge the financial sector’s ability to withstand a major cyber attack.

The BoE said that, in partnership with the finance ministry and the Financial Conduct Authority, it would host a one-day exercise on Nov. 9.

“The exercise will help authorities and firms identify improvements to our collective response arrangements, improving the resilience of the sector as a whole,” the BoE said in a statement.