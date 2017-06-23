FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 23, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 2 months ago

UK fraud agency closes probe into Bank of England liquidity auctions

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Britain's Serious Fraud Office said on Friday it has closed its investigation into the conduct of liquidity auctions by the Bank of England during the financial crisis, saying it found no evidence of criminality.

"The focus of the investigation was whether assistance had been provided to certain financial institutions to enable them to bid successfully for the available funding, to the possible detriment of other institutions," the SFO said in a statement.

"After a thorough investigation the SFO has concluded that there is no evidence of criminality in relation to this matter." (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)

