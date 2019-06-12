Boeing 737 MAX to fly again by December: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, U.S. March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Boeing Co's troubled 737 MAX aircraft, which has been grounded since March following two fatal crashes in five months, will be back in the air by December, Bloomberg reported here on Wednesday, citing a top Federal Aviation Administration safety official.

While the FAA is “under a lot of pressure”, the MAX will be returned to service “when we believe it will be safe,” Bloomberg reported, quoting Ali Bahrami, FAA’s associate administrator for aviation safety.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.