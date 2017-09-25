FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing opens programme office for potential new mid-market jet
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
September 25, 2017 / 10:48 PM / 22 days ago

Boeing opens programme office for potential new mid-market jet

Tim Hepher

2 Min Read

Boeing's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/

LONDON (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) has opened a programme office for a potential new mid-market jet and named a leader for the project, taking it a step closer to deciding whether to launch the new airplane, according to a staff memo.

The “New Mid-market Airplane” office will be run by Mark Jenks, who heads the 787 Dreamliner programme. He will be replaced by Brad Zaback, said the memo seen by Reuters.

The office will also have a wider mission of helping Boeing evolve the way it designs and builds airplanes, Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Kevin McAllister said in the memo.

McAllister said the memo did not constitute a programme launch and was not an indication of when it would decide whether to take the next step with the programme. “Those questions and others still lie ahead,” he added.

A Boeing spokesman confirmed the memo’s contents.

Boeing has said the potential new jet could enter service in the middle of the next decade.

Industry sources have said that they expect the jet to carry some 220-260 passengers in a twin-aisle configuration, serving a market between the workhorse 737 single-aisle jet and the wide-body 787.

Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Richard Chang

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.