UK must stand up to U.S. over Bombardier trade ruling -opposition party leader
September 27, 2017 / 12:29 PM

UK must stand up to U.S. over Bombardier trade ruling -opposition party leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRIGHTON, England, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Britain must stand up to the United States to protect jobs at manufacturer Bombardier , the leader of the opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn will say on Wednesday after a U.S. decision to slap heavy duties on the firm’s planes.

“If the special relationship means anything, it must mean that we can say to Washington: that way is the wrong way,” Corbyn was due to say, according to a text of his speech at Labour’s annual conference.

“That’s clearly what’s needed in the case of Bombardier where thousands of jobs are now at stake.” (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.