UK defence secretary says recent Boeing orders not under threat in Bombardier row
September 27, 2017 / 3:25 PM / 21 days ago

UK defence secretary says recent Boeing orders not under threat in Bombardier row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon on Wednesday ruled out cancelling existing orders with U.S. planemaker Boeing because of its dispute with rival Bombardier but added there were other UK contracts the U.S. planemaker was seeking.

Fallon, who had earlier warned Boeing it could lose out on British contracts because of the trade dispute which could risk 4,200 Bombardier jobs in Northern Ireland, told Reuters Britain would not cancel orders for nine P-8 spy planes and 50 Apache helicopters.

But he added there were two other future contracts Boeing was expected to bid for. “We know they will be back at the door,” he said.

A UK defence official told Reuters one of the potential future contracts was a relatively small data services deal. (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Amanda Ferguson; writing by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)

