FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
May committed to helping secure Belfast Bombardier jobs -DUP
Sections
Featured
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
China
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
September 27, 2017 / 4:33 PM / in 21 days

May committed to helping secure Belfast Bombardier jobs -DUP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The leader of the Northern Irish party propping up Theresa May’s minority government said the British Prime Minister is committed to working with her to secure jobs under threat in a dispute at major Belfast employer Bombardier.

On Tuesday, the U.S. government slapped heavy tariffs on Bombardier Inc’s CSeries jets which are partly made in Northern Ireland, potentially risking 4,200 jobs in the British province. [nL8N1M75D6

“Spoke with PM about next steps and the need to work together on this issue. Pleased she gave commitment to work with me to secure Belfast jobs,” the Democratic Unionist Party’s (DUP) Arlene Foster, who earlier vowed to use her influence over the government in the dispute, said on Twitter. (Reporting by Amanda Ferguson; Editing by Padraic Halpin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.